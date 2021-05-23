Suspect arrested in connection with anti-Semitic assault in LA

A man has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in connection to an altercation earlier this week that Los Angeles police are investigating as a possible anti-Semitic hate crime, CNN reported on Saturday.

In a news release, the Los Angeles Police Department described the man as "one of the primary suspects in the assault and beating of several men" outside a restaurant on Tuesday evening.

Police said they arrested the man on Friday night with the help of the US Marshal Service, thanks to tips from the public that helped identify the suspect.

He was arrested outside the city without incident, the release added.

Police have asked for the suspect's bail to be enhanced "due to the crime being motivated by hatred," the release said, and when the case is presented to the District Attorney's Office, LAPD detectives will seek additional hate crime charges.

The incident occurred Tuesday night, when officers responded to an altercation outside a sushi restaurant, where five victims had suffered minor injuries.

One of the diners who said he was involved in the altercation told CNN affiliate KABC he was eating outside the restaurant with four friends who are Jewish when a group of men stopped their car and started yelling.

The man said a group of men who appeared to be pro-Palestinian exited their vehicle and began attacking his friends and he attempted to fight back.

Video obtained by CNN showed a number of cars driving past the restaurant that appeared to match the description provided by police with passengers waving Palestinian Arab flags and exchanging anti-Israel slogans and swear words with people outside the restaurant.

The violent attack took place on La Cienega and Beverly, known as a heavily Jewish area of the city.

In a subsequent incident, an Orthodox Jewish man in Los Angeles was chased by cars waving Palestinian Arab flags as he was leaving a synagogue.