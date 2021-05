Footage released by StopAntisemitism.org reportedly shows Orthodox Jewish man in Los Angeles chased by cars waving Palestinian flags as he was leaving synagogue.

The reported incident comes after footage of another incident emerged on social media reportedly showing Arabs violently attacking Jews at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

The violent attack took place on La Cienega and Beverly, known as a heavily Jewish area of the city.

A victim from that incident was reported to be hospitalized.