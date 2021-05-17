Biden: We're working towards a 'sustained calm'

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his administration is working with Palestinian Arabs and Israelis to work towards a sustained calm.

"We also believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security and enjoy equal measure of freedom, prosperity and democracy," he said in a pre-taped video aired at an event marking the Muslim Eid holiday, according to Reuters.

"My administration is going to continue to engage Palestinians and Israelis and other regional partners to work toward sustained calm," he added.

On Saturday, Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks and condemned "indiscriminate attacks against towns and cities across Israel."

The President also spoke with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, updated him on US diplomatic engagement on the ongoing conflict and stressed the need for Hamas to cease firing rockets into Israel.

Biden also emphasized concern over innocent civilians, including children, who have tragically lost their lives amidst the ongoing violence, as well as support for steps to enable the PA Arabs to "enjoy the dignity, security, freedom, and economic opportunity that they deserve."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday spoke to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss the ongoing violence in the region.

“All parties need to deescalate tensions – the violence must end immediately,” he tweeted.

Deputy Assistant US Secretary for Israel-Palestinian Affairs, Hady Amr, arrived in Israel on Friday to discuss the escalation in Israel and the ongoing rocket fire from Gaza towards Israeli cities.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met on Sunday morning with the US delegation. He told the members of the delegation that Israel, which shares democratic values with the US, takes every precaution to strike at military targets only and avoid harming civilians, while its civilians are the targets of indiscriminate attack.

He affirmed that the objective of the current military campaign is to restore long-term quiet to Israel’s borders and safety to its citizens.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)