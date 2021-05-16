Gantz to US delegation: We take every precaution to avoid harming civilians

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met this morning with the U.S. delegation to the region, led by Hady Amr, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian Affairs, joined by U.S. Embassy CDA Jonathan Shrier.

Gantz asked the delegation to convey to President Biden his "profound appreciation" for "the American commitment to Israel’s right and duty to defend itself."

Gantz further told the delegation that Israel, which shares democratic values with the U.S., takes every precaution to strike at military targets only and avoid harming civilians, while its civilians are the targets of indiscriminate attack.

He affirmed that the objective of the current military campaign is to restore long-term quiet to Israel’s borders and safety to its citizens.