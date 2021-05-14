US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State arrives in Israel

Hady Amr disembarks his plane after landing in Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Deputy Assistant US Secretary for Israel-Palestinian Affairs, Hady Amr, landed in Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Friday.

Amr is expected to discuss the escalation in Israel and the ongoing rocket fire from Gaza towards Israeli cities.

The State Department said that he will hold talks with Israeli and Palestinian Arab officials to try to restore sustainable calm.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday that he would be deploying Amr to Israel as soon as possible.

