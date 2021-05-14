IDF attacks homes of Hamas terrorists, rocket attacks continue

IDF fighter jets and aircraft on Friday evening attacked the homes of three Hamas terrorists which had served as terrorist infrastructure and weapons depots.

The IDF's Maglan Unit and IDF aircraft eliminated a squad of terrorists and struck two Hamas anti-tank launchers in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City.

In addition, two anti-tank missile launchers in the same area were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the rocket barrages on southern Israel continued on Friday evening. Sirens sounded in Israeli communities near the Gaza border, in Sderot and in Ashkelon, shortly after 8:00 p.m. Later, sirens were also heard in the city of Be’er Sheva.

One rocket hit a home in a residential neighborhood in Sderot. The property sustained heavy damage, but no physical injuries were reported.

The IDF stated earlier that, from 7:00 a.m. Friday morning to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening, about 140 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip to Israeli territory. About 30 rockets fell in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s air defense fighters intercepted dozens of additional rockets.

On Thursday night, the IDF brought in 160 aircraft and dropped 450 bombs containing over 80 tons of explosives, hitting 150 terror targets in 35 minutes. Hamas' underground city was hit with enormous force, and the IDF collapsed the terror tunnel system, on the heads of the terrorists hiding in the tunnels.

During the attack, many kilometers of terror tunnels were destroyed. As of now, neither Israel nor Hamas is clear on the exact scope of the damage, but according to estimates, a large number of terrorists were buried in the sands beneath Gaza.

