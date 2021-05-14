450 bombs in 35 minutes: This is how the IDF tricked Hamas

Just after midnight on Friday morning, Israel announced that "air and ground forces from the IDF are now attacking in Gaza. More details to follow."

The military columnists in Israel understood that this meant the armored corps and artillery deployed near Gaza will attack, but the unclear notice led foreign reporters to report the beginning of a ground operation in Gaza.

Now it has been clarified that the unclear announcement was a planned trick by the IDF to eliminate a large number of Hamas terrorists within a short time.

Infantry, artillery, and tanks were moved towards the IDF border, and Hamas believed that Israel was about to begin a ground invasion. As a result, Hamas sent its fighters into its underground tunnel system beneath Gaza City.

On Thursday night, the IDF brought in 160 aircraft and dropped 450 bombs containing over 80 tons of explosives, hitting 150 terror targets in 35 minutes. Hamas' underground city was hit with enormous force, and the IDF collapsed the terror tunnel system, on the heads of the terrorists hiding in the tunnels.

During the attack, many kilometres of terror tunnels were destroyed. As of now, neither Israel nor Hamas is clear on the exact scope of the damage, but according to estimates, a large number of terrorists were buried in the sands beneath Gaza.