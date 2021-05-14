IDF attacks Hamas metro

An IDF spokesman said that on Wednesday night, more than 160 IAF fighter jets from 12 different squadrons attacked approximately 150 underground infrastructure targets in northern Gaza.

Simultaneously with air force attacks, infantry, artillery and armored forces deployed along the border fired hundreds of artillery shells and dozens of tank shells at targets in Gaza.

The strike dealt a heavy blow to Hamas' underground tunnels, destroying many kilometres of tunneling infrastructure.

"Tonight we carried out an integrated air and ground attack, with over 160 planes from six bases," Brigadier-General Hadi Zilberman said. According to him, the massive attack began at midnight and 450 munitions were aimed at 150 targets within a span of 35 minutes.