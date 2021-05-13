Barrage of rockets launched at central and southern Israel

Gaza terrorists on Thursday afternoon fired a barrage of rockets at the cities of Ramat Gan, Kfar Chabad, Herzliya, Givat Shmuel, Tel Aviv, and other cities in central Israel.

A minute later, rockets were fired at Lakiya, Be'er Sheva, and various Bedouin settlements in the Negev.

Just prior to the long-range rocket fire at central Israel, a heavy barrage of rockets was fired at Jewish communities near Gaza, including Nirim, Ashkelon, Nir Am, Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz, Ashdod, Sdei Eliyahu, Sderot, and others.

It is estimated that within the span of several minutes, over 100 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israeli civilian centers.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided medical aid to four people in light and moderate condition. Among the victims is a 7-year-old boy who suffered moderate injuries to his limbs while running for shelter, in the coastal plain. He was taken by mobile ICU to Sheba Medical Center, fully conscious.

Three people suffered light injuries when a rocket fell in the Kiryat Gat area. One of the injured is a 60-year-old woman who was injured from broken glass. Another is a 40-year-old woman who suffered injuries while running for shelter. A 35-year-old woman is suffering from shock.

In addition, pieces of a rocket fell near the home of musician Yishai Levi, in southern Tel Aviv.

At the same time, a rocket landed in an open area in the Hevel Eilot Regional Council, near Israel's southernmost city of Eilat. Shortly afterwards, Hamas announced that it had fired rockets at the Ramon Airport in Eilat.

Hamas' military wing took responsibility for the barrage, saying that it is "revenge for the elimination of our commander."

"We also fired at the Ramon Airport near Eilat," they said.