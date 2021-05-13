Jewish lynch victim from Akko still in serious condition

Elad Barzilai, the 37-year-old man who was attacked by a gang of Arabs on the streets of Akko (Acre) on Wednesday and sustained grave injuries, is still categorized as in serious condition.

His family has asked the public to pray for the recovery of Elad ben Julia.

Barzilai is hospitalized in the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. A hospital spokesperson said on Thursday that Barzilai has undergone an operation to his head and has been transferred to the hospital’s neurosurgery ICU.

Barzilai is married with four children and a teacher in a local high school that belongs to the Amit network of schools which provide a “Jewish values-based education,” according to their website.

Immediately prior to the attack in which he almost lost his life, Barzilai had gone out on the street in search of his students, in order to prevent them from joining in the violence that was already raging. A gang of Arabs pounced on him and attacked him viciously, pounding him with rocks and metal rods.

The Amit organization issued a statement following the attack: “Elad, an exemplary teacher, wanted to protect his students on that terrible night in his city, and fell victim to a horrific attempted lynch at the hands of rioting Arabs. We demand that the police stop these rioters who tried to kill him. As soon as we learned of the attack, Elad’s own students along with other students from the Amit high school in Akko were given counseling and support by our teachers and our staff of counselors, to help them to process the terrible news and deal with it.”

Etty Tzabari, the head of the Amit school in Akko, also addressed the horrific event. “Our hearts are all with Elad and his family, and we are all praying for his recovery. Elad is a devoted teacher who loves his students and is beloved by them, and we are all praying for his recovery and return to full health. The entire Amit community of Akko demands the arrest of the rioters and we are all anxious to see them brought to justice immediately.”

Dr. Amnon Eldar, the national director of the Amit network of schools, stressed that the hearts of all Amit’s teachers from across the country are with the Barzilai family. “We are all praying for the recovery of a truly devoted teacher and our thoughts are with Elad’s family.”

Meanwhile, the condition of the 33-year-old Arab who was attacked by a Jewish mob in Bat Yam on Wednesday has improved somewhat, and he is at present listed as in moderate condition. He is hospitalized in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, where he has received stitches to his face and oral cavity, and has been transferred to the hospital’s general ICU.

In Lod, where the violence continues despite an enhanced police and Border Police presence, twenty people were hospitalized overnight, including a 33-year-old Arab woman in serious condition who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy. Doctors at Assaf Harofeh Medical Center successfully delivered her baby.