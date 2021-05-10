3 rockets fired from Gaza, Erez Crossing closed until further notice

Sirens sounded in the Sderot area shortly after 6:20 a.m. Monday morning, after three rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory.

The Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted one of the rockets.

Meanwhile, following a security consultation, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Ghasan Alyan, announced on Monday morning that the Erez Crossing will be closed, except for humanitarian and exceptional cases, effective immediately and until further notice.

This follows the decision to close the fishing zone in the wake of the rocket attacks and the continued firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, which constitute a violation of Israeli sovereignty.

"The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for everything that happens in and out of the Gaza Strip against the State of Israel, and it will bear the consequences of the violence perpetrated against the citizens of the country," said a spokesperson on behalf of COGAT.

Shortly before the announcement, at approximately 6:20 a.m., sirens sounded in the Sderot area. The IDF said the details are under investigation.

Overnight Sunday, IDF tanks attacked a number of military posts of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the attacks came in response to the firing of incendiary and explosive balloons in recent days and the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Sunday night.

On Sunday evening, terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at the city of Ashkelon.

Residents of Ashkelon reported hearing explosions and documented Iron Dome interceptors hitting a rocket that passed over the city. There were no physical injuries or damages.