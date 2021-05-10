IDF attacks Hamas posts in Gaza

IDF tanks attacked a number of military posts of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip overnight Sunday.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the attacks came in response to the firing of incendiary and explosive balloons in recent days and the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Sunday night.

On Sunday evening, terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at the city of Ashkelon.

Residents of Ashkelon reported hearing explosions and documented Iron Dome interceptors hitting a rocket that passed over the city. There were no physical injuries or damages.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that "two launches from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory have been identified" and that Iron Dome intercepted one of the rockets.

Also on Sunday, about 500 Palestinian Arabs demonstrated in five locating along the border fence with Gaza, throwing explosives and burning tires. IDF forces dispersed them using riot dispersal means.

In the last day, about 40 fires broke out in the Gaza envelope as a result of incendiary balloons that were launched from the Gaza Strip.

An explosive balloon also landed on a railroad track. Following the balloon terrorism and the rocket attacks, Israel announced the complete closure of the fishing area in Gaza.