Gaza terrorists fire rockets at Ashkelon

Terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip launched multiple missiles at southern Israel Sunday evening.

The rockets were fired towards the coastal city of Ashkelon, as well as towns in the western Negev, in the Gaza frontier.

Israel's Iron Dome missile defense network was activated during the attacks.

Witnesses in Ashkelon reported hearing explosions. Some witnesses also said that several rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

An IDF spokesperson later said that two rockets had been detected being launched from the Gaza Strip. One of the rockets was destroyed by the Iron Dome system, the spokesperson said.

"Following the previous report regarding the sirens which sounded in the city of Ashkelon and in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, one of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System."