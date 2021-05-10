Seven dead in shooting at birthday party in Colorado

Seven people were killed after a man opened fire inside a birthday party at a mobile home in Colorado Springs overnight, police said, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

The incident happened just after midnight Sunday morning at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park on the east side of the city. Officers, dispatched on report of a shooting, arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries. That man later died at the hospital, Colorado Springs police said in a Sunday news release.

The suspect, the boyfriend of a female victim, drove to a trailer, where a birthday party was being held, with friends, family and children in attendance.

He reportedly walked inside and began shooting party attendees before taking his own life, police said, adding that the children present "are now with relatives."

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers called the mass shooting a "senseless act of violence" and asked for the public's patience as the police department investigates.

The investigation is ongoing, with the department's Violent Crimes Section leading it.

In late March, 10 people were killed, including a police officer, in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

The shooter was later identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa from Arvada, a Denver suburb.