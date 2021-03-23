Boulder supermarket shooter identified as 21-year old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa

Police on Tuesday identified the shooter who killed 10 people in a Boulder, Colorado grocery store as 21-year old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, AP reported.

Alissa is from Arvada, a Denver suburb. He is currently in the hospital being treated for wounds related to the shootout with police inside the King Soopers grocery store. Later today, he will likely be moved to Boulder county jail to be booked on murder charges.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty stated that investigators are still working on a motive. Alissa appears to have acted alone.

Alissa's brother, Ali Aliwi Alissa, 34, described him as "very anti-social" and "paranoid" in an interview with The Daily Beast.

“When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me. She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” said Ali Aliwi Alissa.

A Facebook page reportedly belonging to Alissa has been since deleted. It stated he was born in 1999 in Syria, and that he was a wrestler at Arvada West High School.