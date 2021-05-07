Facing tragedy: A lesson in unity

This week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast focuses on our hosts' attempts to process the tragedy of Mount Meron.

Though we still reel from the unbearable pain of the loss of life, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflect on the eternal nature of Israel’s unity: the entire nation shares the pain of every bereaved family.

What is the source of this unique sensitivity? Our hosts share their insights, bare their feelings, and pose their own questions as well, especially in the light of this week’s closure of the Book of Leviticus with the reading of its final two Torah portions, as they attempt to frame this terrible tragedy within the context of Torah and Israel’s unique mission of responsibility and moral stewardship.