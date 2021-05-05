Health Ministry source: 'We may need to close everything - all at once'

A senior Health Ministry source has warned that there is significant concern that vaccine-resistant coronavirus mutations will arrive in Israel, Maariv reported Wednesday morning.

"My main fear is that we will need to close everything all at once," the source told Maariv. "We don't know when it will happen, but almost all of the estimates show a situation of mutations entering Israel."

"Even now, I am in doubt as to whether it is worth continuing to relax restrictions on gatherings, as had been planned. The Indian variant is worrisome and the fact that too many Israelis are returning from abroad without quarantine gives me no rest. If we want to continue relaxing things - we need to be stricter on the issue of quarantine."

Earlier this week, it was announced that the first case of the Chilean coronavirus variant had been discovered in Israel, and that two Israelis had arrived carrying the Brazilian variant.

The Health Ministry has called on all Israelis to avoid unnecessary trips abroad.