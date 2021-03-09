Study: Pfizer vaccine effective against Brazilian variant

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE was able to neutralize a new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Brazil, according to a laboratory study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Monday and cited by Reuters.

Blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine neutralized an engineered version of the virus that contained the same mutations carried on the spike portion of the highly contagious P.1 variant first identified in Brazil, found the study which was conducted by scientists from the companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch found.

The scientists said the neutralizing ability was roughly equivalent the vaccine’s effect on a previous less contagious version of the virus from last year.

In January, it was announced that the Pfizer vaccine is effective against the British coronavirus mutation.

A subsequent study on the new South African coronavirus mutation showed that the Pfizer vaccine is effective against that variant, although the South African variant may reduce protective antibodies elicited by the vaccine.

Pfizer plans to begin testing whether a modified version of the vaccine would neutralize the South African coronavirus mutation.