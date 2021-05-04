First case of Chilean coronavirus variant discovered in Israel

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday evening announced that two cases of the Brazilian coronavirus variant have been identified among those returning from abroad, Maariv reported.

One of the cases was an infant, while the other was a vaccinated adult.

The country's first case of the Chilean variant was also discovered, in a vaccinated Israeli returning from abroad.

All three cases were identified thanks to the national system for genome sequencing.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that another 19 cases of the Indian variant were identified among foreigners, bringing the total number of Indian variant cases identified in Israel to 60. The Ministry added that it is not yet clear what these variants may mean for those recovered from coronavirus or vaccinated against it.