Syria claims Israel carried out air strike in western part of the country

Syrian media reported overnight Tuesday that Israel carried out an air strike in the Latakia area in the western part of the country.

According to the reports, the Syrian air defense systems were activated following the air strike. Explosions were also reported to have been heard near Latakia.

Syrian television reported that the target of the air strike was a warehouse with plastic materials.

In late April, an air-to-surface missile was fired from Syria toward Israeli territory and exploded in the southern Negev region.

In response, the IDF attacked the battery that launched the missile and other surface-to-air missile batteries in Syrian territory.

Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense system had been activated following an Israeli attack in the Damascus area.

Last month, Syrian media reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated following an Israeli attack in the Damascus area.

The Syrians claimed that their air defense systems fired at the Israeli missiles and shot down most of them.

A Syrian official said four Syrian soldiers were injured in the attack and that damage was caused.