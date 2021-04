A Red Color siren was sounded in the vicinity of the Bedouin village of Abu Qrenat in the Negev on Wednesday night.

Residents of Jerusalem and the surrounding area reported hearing loud explosions.

Explosions were also reportedly heard in the area of Modi'in, Rehovot, Kiryat Ono, Be'er Sheva and other localities.

The IDF confirmed that a siren had been sounded and said the details are under investigation.