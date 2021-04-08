Syria claims Israel carried out air strike in Damascus area

Syrian media reported overnight Wednesday that the country’s air defense systems were activated following an Israeli attack in the Damascus area.

Explosions were reported in the area.

The Syrians claimed that their air defense systems fired at the Israeli missiles and shot down most of them.

In mid-March, Syrian media reported that Israel attacked targets in the Damascus area and in southern Syria.

According to the reports, the country’s air defense systems were activated due to "Israeli aggression." Syria’s official SANA news agency said that several missiles were intercepted over the skies of the Syrian capital.

Several weeks earlier, Syrian news outlets reported that Israeli warplanes attacked Iranian targets near Damascus.

The alleged attack appeared to be in response to the shelling of an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman, which was attributed to Iran.