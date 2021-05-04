Worms for brains and other tales from the TAU Genetics Lab

What would you do if you woke up one day, and you were told that you’re going to be given 2.5 million dollars. No ifs or ands or buts. Just take the money, and make something good out of it. Unfortunately, us simpletons seldom face these kinds of problems. But today’s guest was recently put to this very test.

Prof. Oded Rechavi is one of the youngest, most promising scientists in the Israeli academia today. He’s a Professor of Neurobiology and Genetics in Tel Aviv University, where he researches various subjects, from diseases, to irrationality and even ancient scrolls.

Prof. Rechavi is a laureate of many awards, including the Blavetnik award, the Schmidt award and the Polymath award, which recently granted him with 2.5 million dollars, and one goal – make something interesting out of it, whatever you see fit.

We are extremely excited to have Prof. Rechavi on the show today.