Canada expresses condolences over Meron disaster

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday joined other world leaders who expressed condolences over Thursday’s deadly stampede during Lag Ba’Omer celebrations in Meron.

“Tragic news from Israel today - Canada is sending its deepest condolences to everyone who lost a loved one at Mount Meron, and wishing a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured. We’re keeping you all in our thoughts,” he tweeted.

Erin O’Toole, leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, also expressed condolences over the tragedy.

“I'm heartbroken hearing about the tragedy last evening in Meron during the Lag Ba'omer festivities. I'm thinking of all affected, and most of all, the family and friends of the victims who passed away, including two Canadians. Our hearts are with you,” he wrote.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and offered his condolences in wake of the Meron disaster.

In a statement issued following the conversation, Biden said, “The United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron.”

“I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu today to offer my profound condolences on behalf of the American people to our friends in Israel.”

“The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking. I have instructed my team to offer our assistance to the government and people of Israel as they respond to the disaster and care for the wounded. We are also working to confirm reports that American citizens may have lost their lives or been wounded during the religious observance of Lag B’Omer,” said Biden.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and United Nations Gilad Erdan on Friday expressed condolences following the tragedy on Mount Meron and thanked the world leaders who did the same.

“On this terrible day, my heart goes out to all the families and loved ones of those who perished and were injured in the tragedy at Mt. Meron,” said Erdan.

“I am deeply moved by the outpouring of support from our friends in the United States and around the world – from President Biden, who extended an offer of help, to the multiple ambassadors based in the United States and the United Nations, who sent their condolences. Your support for the State of Israel is truly heartwarming and we thank you for standing by our side during this difficult time,” he added.

