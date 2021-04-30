Meron: Condolences from around the world

As the world wakes up to the news of the mass casualty incident in Meron, many nations have sent their condolences to the grieving and their best wishes for the injured.

The European Union ambassador made a statement in English and Hebrew, saying that he is “Deeply saddened by the terrible news of injuries and deaths at Lag Ba'omer celebration on Mount Meron. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes of speedy recovery to all those that were injured.”

Jonathan Shrier, Chargé d’Affaires of the USA Embassy in Israel, commented via Twitter: “Tragic news overnight from Mount Meron. I am praying for the healing of those injured and send my sincerest condolences to those who lost loved ones. May their memory be a blessing.”

Austria’s Foreign Ministry tweeted: “Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic events at Mount Meron in Israel. Our hearts go out to the people of Israel and the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a swift recovery to all those injured.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted: “Terrifying news from Mount Meron, Israel. Deeply saddened by the loss of life caused by a tragic crush at a religious gathering. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Ukraine stands by Israel at this dark hour.”

Susanne.Wasum-Rainer, German Ambassador to Israel, commented: “Waking up to the shocking news of the tragedy of Lag BaOmer festivities. While the situation still seems to be evolving, I am heartbroken about reports of multiple casualties and suffering. I am deeply saddened by the unspeakable tragedy that occurred tonight. My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the families who have lost a loved one in LagBaOmer celebration.”

India’s Foreign Minister tweeted: “Deeply saddened at the tragedy in Israel at Mount Meron during the celebrations of Lag Ba'omer. Extend my condolences and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, has issued the following statement: “We are in shock and mourning over the catastrophe in Meron during the Lag Ba’Omer celebrations. Our prayers are with the wounded and victim’s families.”

The international statements follow those made by Israeli leaders on Thursday night.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) has commented as well, giving a brief picture of the situation: “At this difficult hour, words cannot possibly offer comfort and cannot possibly describe the magnitude of pain caused by the terrible tragedy at Har Meiron. From the bottom of my heart, I share my deepest sympathies with the families who have lost loved ones and pray for the recovery of the injured.”

“All night long, our security forces, Home Front Command rescue teams, the IDF Northern Command, and the Israeli Air Force (IAF) have worked alongside the police force and field personnel to save human lives. This is a difficult hour and our hearts are with the families. We are wholly committed to investigating the failures, drawing the necessary conclusions and applying them going forward so that this type of tragedy never repeats itself.”