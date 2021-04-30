Biden: We stand with the people of Israel & Jewish communities

The United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron.

I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu today to offer my profound condolences on behalf of the American people to our friends in Israel.

The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking. I have instructed my team to offer our assistance to the government and people of Israel as they respond to the disaster and care for the wounded. We are also working to confirm reports that American citizens may have lost their lives or been wounded during the religious observance of Lag B’Omer.

Our Embassy and Department of State will provide all necessary support to any U.S. citizens and their family members affected by this sad event.

The people of the United States and Israel are bound together by our families, our faiths, and our histories, and we will stand with our friends. Our prayers are with those who were injured and all those who lost loved ones. May their memories be a blessing.