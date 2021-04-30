'We all pray for the healing of the victims'

Israeli political leaders responded on Thursday night to the tragedy during Lag Ba’Omer celebrations in Meron, in which 50 people were injured, including 20 in critical condition.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Tragedy on Mount Meron. We all pray for the healing of the injured. I want to strengthen the rescue forces operating in the area."

President Reuven Rivlin said, “I am following the reports from Meron with great anxiety and praying for the healing of the victims.”

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) said, “I am monitoring the disaster in Meron with pain and concern. The entire people of Israel pray for the victims.”

Deputy Minister Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) commented on the incident as well, saying, “A very difficult incident - we were unprepared for such scenarios."

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett responded, “An unbearable disaster at the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai. The entire nation of Israel is united in prayer for the victims.”

Transportation Minister Miri Regev said she is following the developments “with deep anxiety and pray for the safety of those injured in the tragedy in Meron. My heart goes out at this difficult time to the families of the victims and to the rescue and security forces, who are operating at the scene of the tragedy.”

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said, “The heart breaks in the face of the heavy tragedy in Meron. I pray for the recovery of the injured and strengthen the rescue forces operating in the area.”