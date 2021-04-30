

Lag Ba'Omer & the hidden Torah of the Hebrew mission How does the Jewish people's national story help human history attain its goal? Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen ,

Flash 90 Lag Ba'omer bonfire How does the Jewish people's national story help human history attain its goal? A class on Lag Ba'Omer and the deeper meaning of Jewish history taught by Rav Yehuda HaKohen at Machon Meir.



