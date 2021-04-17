Sudan denies it will send delegation to Israel

Sudan on Friday denied reports that it would send its a first delegation to Israel, Reuters reported.

Earlier this week, sources told the news agency that a Sudanese delegation comprising security and intelligence officials would travel to Israel next week.

However, two official Sudanese sources told Reuters on Friday that an invitation to visit Israel had been accepted, but that plans had later changed. They gave no explanation for the change.

Sudan's general intelligence service said "news circulating on some media and social media about the visit of a security delegation to Sudan was not true. Sudan's security and defense council also denied the news.

Sudan became the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump Administration in October, 2020, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The agreement between Israel and Sudan was announced days after then-US President Donald Trump officially removed Sudan from the list of nations that sponsor and finance terrorism.

As part of the steps to normalize ties between the countries, Sudan last week abolished a 1958 law boycotting the State of Israel.

