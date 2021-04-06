Sudan abolishes Israel boycott law

Sudan has officially abolished its law boycotting the State of Israel, more than five months after agreeing to normalize ties with the Jewish State.

Sudan became the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump Administration in October, 2020, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The Israel Boycott Act 1958 prohibited transactions with Israeli residents and with any company, Sudanese or foreign, that has an interest in Israel. It also banned the importation of Israeli products and the export of Sudanese products to Israel.

The Sudanese government began exploring how to abolish the law in January in order to facilitate the country's developing diplomatic and economic ties with Israel.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen visited Sudan in January and met senior Sudanese defense and intelligence officials.