Report: Sudan to send official delegation to Israel

Sudan provisionally plans to send a first official delegation to Israel next week to firm up bilateral ties that were established last year, two sources said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

One of the sources, who could not be identified by name or nationality, said the Sudanese delegation would comprise security and intelligence officials.

The specific date for next week’s visit had yet to be finalized, the source added.

Sudanese and Israeli government spokesmen had no immediate comment.

Sudan became the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump Administration in October, 2020, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The agreement between Israel and Sudan was announced days after then-US President Donald Trump officially removed Sudan from the list of nations that sponsor and finance terrorism.

As part of the steps to normalize ties between the countries, Sudan last week abolished a 1958 law boycotting the State of Israel.