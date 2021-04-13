Nikki Haley: I won't run for President if Trump does

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley indicated on Monday that she would not mount a bid for the White House in 2024 should former President Donald Trump decide to run again.

“I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it. That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made,” said Haley, according to The Hill.

Haley added that she would support Trump if he makes another run for the White House.

She also acknowledged that it had been quite some time since she spoke with the former President. Asked about the last time she talked to Trump, Haley said that it was after the 2020 presidential election but before the attack on the US Capitol on January 6.

Haley stepped down from her UN role in late 2018 but had reportedly done so while on friendly terms with Trump.

Following the attack on the Capitol, however, she directly criticized Trump for his involvement in stoking the riots.

"We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again," Haley told Politico magazine.

It has been widely speculated that Haley is seeking a presidential run in 2024. She recently established a political action committee (PAC), further fueling speculation she could be laying the foundation for a presidential bid.

While Trump has not implicitly said he will run again in 2024, he has several times hinted at such run.

In a recent appearance on the podcast of his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the former president called on his supporters to "have hope."

“You do have hope, that I can tell you,” Trump said. “You do have hope. We love our country — this country. We all owe a lot to our country but now we have to help our country.”

Last month, during a speech before the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump teased a 2024 run, and said of the Democrats, "Actually, as you know they just lost the White House...who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."