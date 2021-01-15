Nikki Haley 2024?

Former South Carolina Governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has established a political action committee (PAC), fueling speculation she could be laying the foundation for a presidential bid in 2024.

Haley announced the formation of the PAC, named Stand for America, in an email to supporters Wednesday.

The newly-formed PAC will be “laser-focused on the 2022 midterms and electing a conservative force to the House of Representatives and US Senate to serve as a bulwark against the liberal agendas of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi,” Haley wrote in the email.

The PAC will be focused on recruiting and training new conservative candidates in 2022, and aiding incumbent Republicans in swing-state elections against Democrats, Haley added.

Since she stepped down as ambassador in late 2018, Haley has remained mum on whether she plans to run for the presidency, but her penning a second book and establishing an earlier political advocacy group, also called Stand for America, led to speculation she could be positioning herself for a presidential bid.

The formation of the new PAC could also help Haley lay the groundwork for a national campaign in the future, since it will be able to cover her expenses for travel across the country while campaigning for other candidates, helping her to build ties with voter groups nationwide.