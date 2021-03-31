Trump hints at 2024 run

Former US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible 2024 run to return to the White House in his first televised interview since leaving office in January.

Appearing on the podcast of his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, 'The Right View,' the former president called on his supporters to "have hope."

“You do have hope, that I can tell you,” Trump said. “You do have hope. We love our country — this country. We all owe a lot to our country but now we have to help our country.”

Trump lamented the different policies the US government has adopted since President Joe Biden took office.

“And we were there. We were so far so good. What we did with Iran. What we did with China. We were all set to do some great things, and then you see what’s going on right now,” he said.

“The way China treated our representatives last week – in Alaska – with such tremendous disrespect. They never talked to me that way. You look at North Korea, I get along with Kim Jong Un. And for four years we had no problem. Now all of a sudden you see the problem is starting again,

Trump also called into question Biden's fitness to be president after his performance at his first press conference as president last week and a video showing him tripping multiple times while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One.

“People saw a lot of things happening long-prior to the press conference – and even the trip up the stairs – up and down, three times – there are a lot of things going on, so we’ll see what happens.

“I hope he’s in good shape. I hope he’s OK for the sake of the country," Trump said of his successor.