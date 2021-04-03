Netherlands suspends AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60

The Netherlands on Friday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under 60 following the death of a woman who had received a shot, the Health Ministry said, according to Reuters.

About 10,000 scheduled appointments for vaccinations were to be scrapped as a result of the decision, which was made following new reports from medicine monitoring agency Lareb and discussions with health authorities, a Health Ministry statement said.

AstraZeneca said it was working with Dutch authorities to address any questions they had.

A host of countries, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, recently suspended use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid reports of dangerous blood clots forming in some vaccinators. Some of those countries have resumed inoculations.

The European Union's drug regulatory agency issued a statement two weeks ago saying that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is not linked to an overall increase in risk of blood clots.

On Thursday, British regulators said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, though they stressed they still believe the benefits of the vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19 far outweigh any possible risk of blood clots.

The Netherlands’ decision came a day after Germany halted use of the vaccine for people under 60 and a death was reported in the Netherlands of a woman between the ages of 25 and 65 who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Netherlands has recorded about 1.2 million coronavirus cases in total and more than 16,500 deaths.

