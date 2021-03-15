Germany, France and Italy stop use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Germany, France, Italy, and Spain became the latest countries in Europe to suspend use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Monday amid reports of dangerous blood clots forming in some vaccinators.

The World Health Organization and AstraZeneca have both released statements saying that the vaccine is safe and that there is no evidence it is to blame for the clots. However, several countries have suspended their use of the vaccine until the European Union's drug regulatory agency weighs in on the matter.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn called the move a 'precautionary measure."

French President Emmanuel Macron said France would suspend the use of the vaccine until Tuesday afternoon, when a ruling from the regulatory agency is expected, and that he hoped to resume using the vaccine as soon as possible.

According to AstraZeneca, there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million vaccine doses which have been administered across Europe.

Denmark, Ireland, Thailand, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Congo, and Bulgaria have also suspended their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

No such concerns have been raised about the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines, which continue to be used.