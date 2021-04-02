Britain identifies 30 cases of blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported, according to Reuters.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.

Despite this, the health officials stressed they still believe the benefits of the vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19 far outweigh any possible risk of blood clots.

A host of countries, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, recently suspended use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid reports of dangerous blood clots forming in some vaccinators. Some of those countries have resumed inoculations.

The European Union's drug regulatory agency issued a statement two weeks ago saying that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is not linked to an overall increase in risk of blood clots.

British Prime Minister two weeks ago received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

As he left the hospital, he told reporters, "I literally did not feel a thing and so it was very good, very quick and I cannot recommend it too highly."