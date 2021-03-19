British PM receives AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

British Prime Minister on Friday received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the BBC reported.

Johnson was given the vaccine at St. Thomas' Hospital in central London, where he was hospitalized in intensive care last year after he contracted the virus.

As he left the hospital on Friday evening, he told reporters, according to Sky News, "I literally did not feel a thing and so it was very good, very quick and I cannot recommend it too highly."

"Everybody, when you get your notification to go for a jab please go and get it. It is the best thing for you, best thing for your family and for everybody else," he added.

Johnson received the vaccine a day after the European Union's drug regulatory agency issued a statement saying that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is not linked to an overall increase in risk of blood clots.

The benefits far outweigh the risks, the European Medicines Agency said.

The statement came after a host of countries, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, suspended use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid reports of dangerous blood clots forming in some vaccinators.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)