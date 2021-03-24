Report: Boulder shooter swore allegiance to ISIS, targeted 'Jewish store'

The shooter who on Monday killed 10 during an attack in Boulder, Colorado had targeted a “Jewish store,” the Loomered.com news site associated with journalist and former Florida congressional candidate Laura Loomer reported.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty has said that investigators have not identified a motive for the suspect, who has been identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, from the Denver suburb of Arvada. Alissa was reportedly born in 1999 in Syria.

The suspect was booked into jail on murder charges on Tuesday and is scheduled to have his first court appearance on Thursday, ABC 7 reported.

However, Loomered.com reported that the King Soopers market targeted by the shooter is known as a “Jewish store” with a majority Jewish clientele due to the large supply of kosher items the store carries.

King Soopers website indeed advertises the grocery chain as “Your One-Stop Shop For Kosher Groceries.” The store is also included on a Vaad Hakashrus of Denver list of stores that carry kosher items.

Citing a source in Boulder law enforcement, Loomer also told the National File that the shooter had sworn allegiance to ISIS before the attack.

“Source tells me shooter carried out attack in the name of ISIS. Biden admin has already given orders to keep it under wraps to avoid conversation in the media about Islamic terrorism and reversal of trumps travel ban, which the terrorist was opposed to,” she wrote on her Telegram channel.

“The irony isn’t lost on me how a Radical Islamist, and ISIS member drove 25 miles out of his way to get to this specific store just to shoot everyone in sight. Yet, not a single mainstream outlet wants to talk about the fact that the location of the attack is a Jewish store, with a majority Jewish clientele,” Loomered.com concluded.