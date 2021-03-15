Report: Netanyahu closed Israeli airspace to flights from Jordan

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered the closure of Israeli airspace to flights from Jordan after the Jordanians last week piled up difficulties on his flight to the UAE, journalist Ben Caspit of Maariv reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the order was passed through Transportation Minister Miri Regev to her Ministry, which delayed its implementation due to the opposition of officials, until it was revoked.

The report noted that the directive came without consultation of the relevant security forces and is in fact inconsistent with the peace agreement between the countries.

The diplomatic incident with Jordan began last Wednesday, when Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein canceled his visit to the Temple Mount following an incident at the Allenby Crossing.

The visit had been closely coordinated between Jordanian and Israeli officials, but when the Crown Prince arrived with his entourage, it became clear that the Jordanians had not complied with the earlier agreement and had brought significantly greater security.

Israel did not agree to the entry of additional security guards, and the entourage and prince returned to Amman.

On Thursday, Netanyahu's visit to the United Arab Emirates was cancelled after Jordan did not approve the flight path over its territory in time.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday said that Netanyahu was to blame for the incident.

“You renege on an agreement with Jordan, you disrupt a religious visit, you create conditions that made this religious visit on a holy occasion impossible, and then you expect to come to Jordan and fly out of Jordan? Let's be serious here,” Safadi told CNN.