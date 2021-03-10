Jordanian prince refused entry to Israel for violating agreement

Jordanian Prince Hussein canceled his visit for a coordinated visit to the Temple Mount following an incident at the Allenby Crossing, Kan News reported.

The visit had been closely coordinated between Jordanian and Israeli officials, including security arrangements and the number of armed security guards to enter Israel with the prince.

However, when the prince arrived with his entourage, it became clear that the Jordanians had not complied with the earlier agreement and had brought significantly greater security.

Israel did not agree to the entry of additional security guards, and the entourage and prince returned to Amman.

About two weeks ago, it was reported that Israeli officials had approached Jordan and the Palestinian Authority with the aim of activating a vaccination point on the Temple Mount.

However, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas vehemently refused to establish such a point because he claimed it would "allow Israel a foothold on the Temple Mount."