Jordanian FM blames Netanyahu for diplomatic incident

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following the diplomatic incident between Jordan and Israel earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein canceled his visit to the Temple Mount following an incident at the Allenby Crossing.

The visit had been closely coordinated between Jordanian and Israeli officials, but when the Crown Prince arrived with his entourage, it became clear that the Jordanians had not complied with the earlier agreement and had brought significantly greater security.

Israel did not agree to the entry of additional security guards, and the entourage and prince returned to Amman.

On Thursday, Netanyahu's visit to the United Arab Emirates was cancelled after Jordan did not approve the flight path over its territory in time.

Speaking to CNN on Friday, Safadi said, “His Royal Highness wanted to go say his prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on a holy occasion for Muslims. It was a religious visit to Al-Aqsa. We had made arrangements with Israel in regards to visiting Al-Aqsa. At the last minute, Israel reneged on those agreements.”

Israel “violated their obligations as an occupying power and they also violated the right of freedom of worship. That is something that we are extremely unhappy with and angry about,” added Safadi.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister was then asked about Netanyahu placing the blame on Jordan for the canceled visit to the UAE and suggested Netanyahu was to blame.

“You renege on an agreement with Jordan, you disrupt a religious visit, you create conditions that made this religious visit on a holy occasion impossible, and then you expect to come to Jordan and fly out of Jordan? Let's be serious here,” said Safadi.

