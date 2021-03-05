Nikki Haley lambasts Biden for rejoining UNHRC, renewing funding to UNRWA

Former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, on Friday blasted US President Joe Biden for rejoining the UN Human Rights Council and restoring funding to UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”.

The US, which was previously UNRWA's largest contributor, cut a full $300 million in funding to the agency in 2018, when Donald Trump was President and Haley was UN Ambassador.

Trump also withdrew from the UNHRC in 2018, citing its longstanding anti-Israel bias. However, the Biden Administration returned to the organization last month, even though it acknowledged its “disproportionate focus” on Israel.

Writing in an article entitled “Joe Biden Is Going Backward at the United Nations” which appeared in the Algemeiner website, Haley wrote, “If China, Russia, and Cuba started an organization that celebrated their tyranny in the name of human rights, would the United States want to join? If an organization that claimed to help refugees actually hurt them, while spreading anti-Semitism, would the United States want to fund it?”

She added, “The obvious answer to both questions is no. But if you put the words ‘United Nations’ in front of these two groups, suddenly people — including President Joe Biden — think they deserve US support.”

Haley said Biden’s decisions “are bad and dangerous decisions. They insult the American taxpayer, injure American interests, and harm one of America’s closest allies — Israel.”

Of the UNHRC, she wrote it “doesn’t deserve the name” and noted that its members include “communist dictatorships, socialist regimes, and run-of-the-mill tyrannies”.

“The dictators who run these countries use the Human Rights Council to protect themselves from criticism. They point to their membership as proof of their innocence and respectability. And instead of going after real human rights abusers, the Council targets one country above all others: free and democratic Israel,” added Haley.

On UNRWA, she said, “The relief agency’s mission is to support Palestinian refugees, but it doesn’t do that.” She added that the organization vastly inflates the number of “Palestinian refugees” and pointed out its textbooks which include “pro-terrorist propaganda”.

