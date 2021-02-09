US: UNHRC has 'disproportionate focus' on Israel

State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday commented on the US decision to return to the UN Human Rights Council, from which former President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

Price said that reforms that would address the UNHRC’s “disproportionate focus” on Israel are among changes the United States wants to see, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially announced that the Biden administration will bring the US back into the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Trump withdrew from the UNHRC in 2018, citing its longstanding anti-Israel bias.

The UNHRC continues to pass resolutions condemning Israel. Last year, it published a list of 112 companies which operate in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.