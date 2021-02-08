US Secretary of State Blinken: US will rejoin Human Rights Council - despite its flaws

The United States State Department confirmed Monday that the Biden administration will bring the US back into the United Nations Human Rights Council.

In a statement released by the US Mission to the United Nations, spokeswoman Olivia Alair Dalton cited Secretary of State Antony Blinken, calling the UNHRC ‘flawed’, but added that the Biden administration nevertheless believes it can ensure the council “fulfills” its mandate by returning to the organization.

“As Secretary Blinken said, effective use of multilateral tools is an important part of the Biden administration's recommitment to a U.S. foreign policy centered on democracy, human rights, and equality,” Dalton said, citing Blinken.

“The best way to realize this commitment is through our continued engagement with allies, partners, non-governmental organizations, civil society, and multilateral organizations, including within the UN system.”

“We recognize the UN Human Rights Council has its flaws, but we also believe it can help promote fundamental freedoms around the world. The only way we can ensure the Human Rights Council fulfills this important mandate is by being at the table as an observer and working with our partners and allies in a principled fashion to make it better.”

“Through our leadership on the UN Security Council and by reengaging with the Human Rights Council, the United States will continue to fight for global peace and security, and to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.”

On Sunday, The Associated Press reported that the Biden administration is planning to bring the US back into the UNHRC.

Citing US officials, the report claimed that Blinken and a senior US diplomat in Geneva will announce on Monday that Washington will return to the Geneva-based body as an observer with an eye toward seeking election as a full member.

President Donald Trump withdrew from the UNHRC in 2018, citing its longstanding anti-Israel bias. The UNHRC continues to pass resolutions condemning Israel. Last year, it published a list of 112 companies which operate in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.