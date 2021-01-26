Watch: Vice President Harris receives 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland.

Harris urged all Americans to get the vaccine when it's available to them, and thanked the NIH employees for their work.

"The importance of NIH is that this is about an essential function of government, which is to provide for the public health. The work that happens here has one goal, to improve public health. And the importance of the pursuit of the work that happens at NIH, is that it's not about profit. It's about the people," Harris said, according to The Hill.

"These scientists, these medical professionals ... created something that will save you life, and the life of your family and the community. It was really pretty painless, and it will save your life," she added.

Harris received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the end of December at United Medical Center in Southeast Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden received the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on camera two weeks ago, about three weeks after receiving the first dose on live television.