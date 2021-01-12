Watch: Biden receives second dose of vaccine

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on camera, about three weeks after receiving the first dose on live television.

Biden was administered the shot in his left arm by Ric Cuming, chief nurse executive at ChristianaCare's Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, reported CNN, which cited to Biden's transition team.

The President-elect said he would be announcing his plan to "get the entire COVID operation up and running," including the necessary costs, on Thursday. Biden said he had a meeting with members of his team later Monday afternoon.

He said he was "not afraid of taking the oath outside," and that his team has been getting briefed, when asked if he had any fears about taking the oath of office at the US Capitol following last week’s violent riots there.

"I think it's critically important that there be a real, serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatened people's lives, defaced public property, caused great damage, that they be held accountable," Biden said, according to CNN.

The President-elect said he was "appalled" to see Republican members of Congress refusing to take masks that were handed out to them when they were locked down during the riots.

"I think it's irresponsible," Biden said. He urged all Americans to listen to public health experts and wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Biden said he was confident in his coronavirus team that they would be able to administer vaccines to 50 million Americans in his first 100 days.

"I'm confident we can get done what we have to get done," Biden said, adding he had spoken to some Republican lawmakers about moving forward with a second coronavirus relief package "sooner than later."

Biden’s vaccination comes the week before he is sworn in as the next president of the United States. Vice President Mike Pence was administered the first dose of the vaccine at an on-camera event the week prior to Biden, as did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).