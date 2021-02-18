Erdan: Biden-Netanyahu friendship will strengthen our alliance

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations and the United States, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday commented on the conversation between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“The strong alliance and deep friendship between Israel and the United States was reaffirmed again today in the phone call between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden. Their special relationship will not only maintain Israel's security interests but will strengthen our special alliance even further,” tweeted Erdan.

Nearly a month after taking office, Biden on Wednesday spoke with Netanyahu on the telephone.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that "the conversation was very friendly and warm and lasted about an hour. The two leaders noted the long-standing personal connection between them and said they would work together to further strengthen the strong alliance between Israel and the United States."

President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed the continuation of the recent peace agreements, the Iranian threat and the challenges of the region and agreed to hold additional talks.

The White House later released a statement of its own, in which it said that during the conversation Biden “affirmed his personal history of steadfast commitment to Israel’s security and conveyed his intent to strengthen all aspects of the US-Israel partnership, including our strong defense cooperation.”

“Together, the leaders discussed the importance of continued close consultation on regional security issues, including Iran,” added the statement.

“The President emphasized US support for the recent normalization of relations between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world. He underscored the importance of working to advance peace throughout the region, including between Israelis and Palestinians.”

“Together, they affirmed their shared interest in continued strategic cooperation to confront the many challenges facing the region,” concluded the statement.

Biden later tweeted about the call, and wrote, “I spoke today with Prime Minister Netanyahu and affirmed the United States’ steadfast commitment to our ally Israel’s security. Our teams are in constant touch to strengthen US-Israel strategic cooperation on all regional security issues, including Iran.”