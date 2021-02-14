Louisiana Republican Party censures Senator who voted to impeach Trump

The executive committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana voted on Saturday to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy over his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial in the Senate.

“The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana has unanimously voted to censure Senator Bill Cassidy for his vote cast earlier today to convict former President Donald J. Trump on the impeachment charge,” the party said in a brief statement quoted by The Hill.

Cassidy was one of seven GOP senators who joined Democrats in voting to convict Trump for “willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States.”

While the vote was 57-43 in favor of conviction, it was 10 shy of the supermajority needed, resulting in an acquittal of Trump.

Cassidy tweeted on Saturday that he voted to convict because “Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty.”

The Louisiana GOP quickly condemned Cassidy for his vote just hours after the tally.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the vote today by Sen. Cassidy to convict former President Trump,” the party said on Twitter. Fortunately, clearer heads prevailed and President Trump has been acquitted of the impeachment charge filed against him.”

Cassidy’s office would not comment on the censure, but referred The Hill to Cassidy’s statement regarding his vote.

Previously, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to formally censure Rep. Liz Cheney after she voted in favor of impeaching Trump at the House of Representatives.

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was one of a handful of House Republicans who crossed party lines and voted to impeach Trump at the House, leading to the motion being approved and being passed to the Senate.