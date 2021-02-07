Wyoming Republicans vote to censure Liz Cheney

The Wyoming Republican Party voted on Saturday to formally censure Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, CNN reports.

In the motion to censure Cheney, the state Republican Party also called for her to "immediately" resign. The party intends to "withhold any future political funding" from her, the motion said. It also called on her to repay donations to her 2020 campaign from the state GOP and any county Republican Parties.

"My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship," Cheney said in a statement following the move.

"I will always fight for Wyoming values and stand up for our Western way of life. We have great challenges ahead of us as we move forward and combat the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration. I look forward to continuing to work with officials and citizens across Wyoming to be the most effective voice and advocate in defense of our families, industries and communities," she added.

This past Wednesday, House Republicans voted that Cheney should keep her post in House GOP leadership despite voting in favor of impeaching Trump.

"I won't apologize for the vote," Cheney told the House Republican conference before Wednesday’s vote.

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was one of a handful of House Republicans who crossed party lines and voted to impeach Trump on charges of “inciting insurrection” following the US Capitol riots that left five people dead last month.

This marked the second time that Trump had been impeached. The Senate trial is expected to start on Monday.